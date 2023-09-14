WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second concert in the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Outdoor Concert Series will have you “Dancing in the Moonlight” as a Seymour-based band takes the stage.

The Brass Skull’s concert coming up this Tuesday, September 19, 2023, promises a great night full of free entertainment, food trucks and more.

Primarily a 90’s rock band, the Brass Skulls will be playing all the greatest rock hits from the 1970s through the 1990s.

All are welcome to join the fun with family and friends as the Brass Skulls take the stage from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bud Daniel Park downtown at 900 Ohio Avenue.

Guests are encouraged to bring either a lawn chair or blanket as they enjoy the evening of entertainment.

For more information on the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation’s Free Concert Series, visit their Facebook page.