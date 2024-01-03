WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Calling for a day of progress through creativity, all are encouraged to participate in the upcoming 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

Preparing to take over the downtown area on Saturday afternoon, January 20, organizers of the MLK Parade are seeking walkers and float entries to celebrate the life and legacy of the late civil rights activist.

The 2024 parade will mark the official comeback of the committee’s MLK celebrations since before the pandemic, reminding citizens that the nationwide holiday should prompt inspiration and serve as “A day on, not a day off.”

Hosted by the East Project Network Committee, the parade will begin at the intersection of Third and Ohio Streets at noon that Saturday and will march through Downtown Wichita Falls.

Organizers eagerly expressed their desire to feature entries of all shapes and sizes, stating that bands, drill teams and festive floats are greatly welcome.

From community organizations to church groups, interested parties should creatively model their entries off of the theme “Unity in the Community.”

Registration will remain open through midnight on Thursday, Jan. 18. Participants’ entries may be emailed to chianti.mcgee@gmail.com. Organizers asked that all entries name the organization and the number of attendees.

After registering, parade-goers will receive a route map and itinerary at a pre-parade meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

For those unable to attend, the East Project Network Committee accepts individual and corporate donations. All funds will benefit the Eastlawn Cemetery and East Wichita Falls Cleanup Campaign.