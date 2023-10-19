WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Empowering women through the education of holistic wellness, the upcoming Health Empowering Resources Expo actively supports feminine welfare.

The H.E.R. Expo, coming up this Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., promises a transformative evening of health education, fun and some much-needed gal time through the use of health-empowering resources.

The event will be located at the Farmers Market at 8th Street and Ohio Ave.

Wichita women will have the opportunity to visit with local vendors, from Natural Grocers to Lemongrass Spa, and learn about the various ways our wellness-oriented local businesses seek to support your health journey.

Seeking to inspire positive transformation in the lives of local women, the H.E.R. Expo is key to addressing unique health needs and encouraging informed healthcare decisions, according to the event’s webpage.

To learn more about this free event and how it serves local ladies, visit the website.

If you’re unable to attend but would still like to give back, the Faith Refuge Women and Children’s Shelter always accepts monetary and individualized donations, including cleaning supplies, toiletries and stationery items.

Visit Faith Mission’s website or call them at (940) 723-5663 to see how you can help.