WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the holiday season approaches, the Wichita Falls theater scene gears up to captivate audiences with two enchanting performances.

First is The Christmas Coral, a classic story about a grumpy guy named Scrooge who learns to be kind, which happens on December 1 at 7:30 p.m. and again on December 2. It’s set in old-timey London and will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

For more information about The Christmas Carol, click here.

The second is The Grande Ol’ Christmas, which is being hosted by Will Hearn. There will be great music from Dalton Flake, Blue Water Highway, and the Dirty Jazz Band. This show will be on Friday, December 22.

You can buy tickets now to both shows. They’ll be at the Wichita Falls Theadre. It’s a great chance to have fun with your family and friends during the holidays.

For tickets, check out the Wichita Falls Theatre website or call the box office 940-723-9037.