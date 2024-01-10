WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An artist who grew up in Wichita Falls has an exhibit opening soon at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

Shirley Steele, a native Wichitan who currently lives and works in Austin, is opening her gallery installation – “Hello World: Cloud Storage 2.0” – on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The opening reception will be held Saturday, January 13, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts at 1300 Lamar. The event is free and open to the public.

The self-guided exhibit features Steele’s work that combines techniques such as computer programming, inkjet printing, photography, video and traditional painting as a way to explore the mix of human language and machine language.

“In a transparent cloud of acetate, print, and paint, I explore the continual reinvention of written language,” Steele said of the exhibit.

The Artist Reception will also have complimentary ‘light bites’ and beverages. The exhibit is appropriate for all ages.

If you can’t make it to the reception on Saturday, the exhibit is open to the public until Saturday, March 9, during the Kemp Center’s regular business hours.

You can read Shirley Steele’s artist bio below: