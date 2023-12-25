WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Christmas Day for most is spent surrounded by family sharing moments and memories, however some do not have the ability to see their family.

Wichita Falls Faith Mission hosted two meals to bring some warmth to those who otherwise might not receive a meal this Christmas. Faith Mission helps out the homeless year-round, but they wanted them to feel extra special this holiday. They provided the homeless with a meal and a smile to bring some enjoyment to Christmas Day. Steve Sparks, the CEO of Faith Mission,

“We really do love people and we really do want to provide, you know, hope and care, compassion for people who are down and out especially those who are homeless and during the holidays,” CEO Steve Sparks said. “Especially, it seems like a rough time for people because it just reminds them of what they don’t have, you know, you and I get to go home and be with our families and they don’t have those kind of things.”

Faith Mission will host a second meal on Christmas evening at 8 p.m., to learn more about Faith Mission or to volunteer click here for more information.