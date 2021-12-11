Faith Village Church letting children create their own Christmas stockings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Faith Village Church of Christ on McNiel is holding an event to ensure the children of the community have stockings for Christmas.

Children will be able to create their own free stocking from tables offering a variety of fruits, snacks, gloves and toys inside the Youth Center of the church.

The event is running from 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, until supplies are gone.

All children of the community are invited, and there are options for a wide age range.

The supplies were collected via donations from church and community members.

“The bottom line is, we’re all people, and we need each other all the time,” member of Faith Village Church Gloria said.

