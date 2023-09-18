WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re just five days away from the start of another popular fall attraction here in Wichita Falls.

French Country Farms’ annual Fall Fun Days kicks off on Saturday, September 23, 2023, with a hayride, cow train, jump pad, kiddie zip line and three Peter Pan-themed corn mazes to venture through.

Owners Kim and Darrin French even unveiled the newest attraction on their Facebook page today: cannon blasters which use tennis balls donated by the Midwestern State University’s tennis coach.

In addition to the exciting autumnal games and attractions, Fall Fun Days will also feature delicious dining options and sweet treats available for purchase.

Fall Fun Days is open this Saturday through Sunday, October 29, 2023. The hours on Saturdays are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets range from $10.50 to $12 per person. Children under two get in for free.

For more information, visit their website.