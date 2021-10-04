Fall fun in Texoma: Pumpkin patches, fall festivals, hayrides, and more!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year again and we’ve rounded up a list of pumpkin patches and fall festivals across Texoma for the whole family to enjoy.

University United Methodist Church will be open every day until their pumpkins are gone. More information on hours of operation can be found on their Facebook page.

French Country Meadow will host their Fall Fun Days which include a corn maze, pumpkin patch, kiddie zip-line, and more. More iinformation can be found on their website.

Halloween in the Park is a free event for all ages located at Lucy Park in Wichita Falls. There will be a free costume contest and pumpkin decorting contest. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Friberg Cooper United Methodist Church will host a FREE fall festival October 16 for the whole family to enjoy. More information can be found on their website.

Hobos Coffee off Seymour Highway has a selection of pumpkins to choose from while you enjoy one of their new drinks from their fall menu. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Jacksboro Pumpkin Patch will be running their fall festival all month of October which includes a pumpkin patch, corn maze, and more! More information can be found on their website.

Morath Orchard located in Charlie, Texas has grown a 6 acre pumpkin patch as well as a 6.5 acre corn maze for everyone to enjoy. More information can be found on their website.

Black Creek Farm will offer hayrides, a maze, petting zoo, and more alongside their pumpkin patch located in Decatur, Texas. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Red River Pumpkin Patch just right across the border in Davidson, Oklahoma will offer family fun activities alongside their pumpkin patch. More information can be found on their website.

Jahn’s Pumpkin Hill in Cyril, Oklahoma is a 4th generation farm offering pumpkins, a petting zoo, farm tractor tour, and more. More information can be found on their website.