Fall fun in Texoma: Pumpkin patches, fall festivals, hayrides, and more!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year again and we’ve rounded up a list of pumpkin patches and fall festivals across Texoma for the whole family to enjoy.
- University United Methodist Church will be open every day until their pumpkins are gone. More information on hours of operation can be found on their Facebook page.
- French Country Meadow will host their Fall Fun Days which include a corn maze, pumpkin patch, kiddie zip-line, and more. More iinformation can be found on their website.
- Halloween in the Park is a free event for all ages located at Lucy Park in Wichita Falls. There will be a free costume contest and pumpkin decorting contest. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
- Friberg Cooper United Methodist Church will host a FREE fall festival October 16 for the whole family to enjoy. More information can be found on their website.
- Hobos Coffee off Seymour Highway has a selection of pumpkins to choose from while you enjoy one of their new drinks from their fall menu. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
- Jacksboro Pumpkin Patch will be running their fall festival all month of October which includes a pumpkin patch, corn maze, and more! More information can be found on their website.
- Morath Orchard located in Charlie, Texas has grown a 6 acre pumpkin patch as well as a 6.5 acre corn maze for everyone to enjoy. More information can be found on their website.
- Black Creek Farm will offer hayrides, a maze, petting zoo, and more alongside their pumpkin patch located in Decatur, Texas. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
- Red River Pumpkin Patch just right across the border in Davidson, Oklahoma will offer family fun activities alongside their pumpkin patch. More information can be found on their website.
- Jahn’s Pumpkin Hill in Cyril, Oklahoma is a 4th generation farm offering pumpkins, a petting zoo, farm tractor tour, and more. More information can be found on their website.
- P B Farms Corn Maze in Hydro, Oklahoma welcomes guests to bring their own picnic to enjoy. A petting zoo and pumpkin selection will be available More information can be found on their Facebook page.