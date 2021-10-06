Fall in the Falls to be held at Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market Oct. 9

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This weekend, you can be part of the celebration of approaching cooler temperatures and holidays at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market.

Fall in the Falls will feature more than 60 vendors, including local wineries like Horseshoe Bend Cellars and Hook & Ladder. B Cocoa Chocolate will also have a tent.

There will be face painting, pony rides, a mobile arcade and pumpkin decorating for the kids.

Live music and food trucks will also be a part of Fall in the Falls, so show up this Saturday, October 9, at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market from 7:30 a.m. until 2 in the afternoon, and celebrate the fall season.