WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Falls Jam 2022 is coming up this weekend at the MPEC!

Falls Jam 2022 is presented by Herb Easley Motors to benefit the mission of Big Country Veterans in Truscott, Texas.

The five-band music event starts Saturday, October 22, at 4 and will go until 11:30 p.m. at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

The bands playing are: Aaron Watson, Easton Corbin, Jon Stork, Kylie Frey and Mike Ryan.

Our very own Carney Porter will be emceeing the event. The general admission fee is $45 per ticket. You can buy tickets here.