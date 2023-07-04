These paper boats are part of the exhibition dedicated to Lake Wichita.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has announced a family event as part of the Regional Museum Network Exhibition: Sunsational Tales: Texas Summers Through Time.

The event will be Saturday, July 8, at the Museum of North Texas History starting at 10 a.m. and ending at about 1 p.m.

Families will get to enjoy hands-on art activities all revolved around summertime and take an exclusive tour of the annual exhibition.

The Sunsational Tales Exhibit showcases the evolution of summer jobs, recreation, fashion,

technology, and more.

Nine area museums have collaborated to bring forth the displays and interactive exhibits for visitors of all ages:

Archer County Museum – The progression of food preservation and refrigeration

Burkburnett Historical Society – The evolution of the bicycle

Clay County 1890 Jail Museum & Heritage Center – Exploring life for Clay County kids working in agriculture over the decades

Jack County Museum – Summer gathering places in Jacksboro, including at the Jack County Courthouse

Kell House Heritage Center – Looking at summer fashion between the 1900s and 1980s

Museum of North Texas History – Summer days along Lake Wichita

Tales N’ Trails Museum – The history of the Grape Festival in Nocona, Texas

Wichita Falls Fire & Police Museum – Then & Now: How firefighters tackle grassfires

Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU – Summer Plein Air Painting

Families will also get the chance to take pictures on one of the historical fire trucks from the Wichita Falls Fire & Police Museum.