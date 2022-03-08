WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 9th Annual Family Fun in the Sun in conjunction with Young Anglers Fishing Tournament will be taking place this year again to bring awareness to water safety.

The event which remembers Wyatt Dale, will take place at Fireman’s Park in Graham from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on April 23.

At the event there will be plenty of fun including water slides, games, giveaways, and free life jackets!





To receive a free like jacket, make sure to bring in your gently used jackets to exchange in.

For more information about the event, head over to the Remembering Wyatt Dale Water Safety Facebook page.