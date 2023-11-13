WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fun Run is being held this weekend to raise money for the annual MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights.

The 5K and 1-mile Fun Runs will take place Saturday, November 18, with in-person registration starting at 9:30 a.m. before the runs kick off at 10 a.m. at the Hardin Lawn.

You can also register online ahead of time. The registration fees are $25 for the 5K, $15 for the 1-mile run and $15 for Midwestern State University students for all runs.

The first 100 who register for the runs will receive a free Fantasy of Lights shirt.

Prizes will be awarded for participants:

$25.00 gift card for the best holiday themed male & female participant

$25.00 gift card for the worst holiday themed male & female participant

$25.00 gift card for the fastest male and female 5K participant

The money raised from registration goes toward supporting the Fantasy of Lights annual display at MSU’s campus.

After registering, you’ll be able to pick up an informational packet, along with your free shirt (if you got one) ahead of the races.