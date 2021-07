WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Something sweet and delicious is happening this Saturday, July, 24, at the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market.

The annual Watermelon Fest will kick off bright and early with free slices of watermelon and a seed spitting contest.

The festival kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. at the farmer’s market on Ohio Avenue.

Along with all that tasty watermelon, live music will start at 8 a.m.