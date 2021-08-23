FAS PAC Food Store and Fresh Deli celebrates 35 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One local Texoma business is celebrating 35 years of service on Monday.

FAS PAC Food Store and Fresh Deli located at 1201 Central East Freeway in Wichita Falls was opened in 1986. On August 23 they are celebrating 35 years of being open.

Fas Pac will be hosting their 35th Anniversary party from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Phillips 66 will be there helping there. The Texas Lottery will have the Lotto wheel from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Texas Petroleum will be giving away four $25 gift cards for gas. In addition, there will be drawing for prizes every 15 minutes.

There will be games and prizes for children as well so bring the entire family out to help celebrate 35 years.