WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A pool tournament and fundraiser to raise money for cystic fibrosis is happening in just a few days to support Addy’s Avengers.

Addy’s Avengers, named after 8-year-old Addyson Mann, raises awareness to the rare disease.

The fifth annual pool tournament is set to take place Fast Eddy’s on Saturday, April 9. The doors open at 9 a.m., and the entry fee is $30.

To register for the pool tournament, contact Fast Eddy’s.