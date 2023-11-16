WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Greater Wichita Falls Fellowship of Christian Athletes is inviting golfers from the community to take part in the end-of-year Virtual Golf Scramble fundraiser.

The fundraiser will take place over two days, Thursday and Friday, December 7th and 8th, at Next Level Golf on Wayne Avenue.

The event hopes to raise awareness for what FCA does for the Greater Wichita Falls community by spreading the message of faith through coaches and athletes.

Golfers are invited to come try out Next Level Golf for free while hearing the message of what FCA is. A meal will be provided for those who attend.

The simulator course will be set to Augusta National Golf Course, the home of the 2023 Masters Tournament, giving those who attend a feel for a course they might not otherwise get to play at.

There will be five flight times: three on Thursday and two on Friday. Golfers will play on two-person teams.

Golf balls will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own clubs.

The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted. You can register for the golf scramble here.

The money raised will fund the area reps and their mission to grow the FCA ministries within schools as well as funding Fields of Faith and the All Star Games.