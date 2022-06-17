WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Royal Estates of Wichita Falls hosted Finish the Fight, a fundraising event, Friday afternoon for the Texas Oncology Foundation.

They celebrated local cancer survivors and families while raising funds to support cancer research with a cookout and bingo.

Those who attended paid $5 for lunch and also got a bingo entry and a Purple Pinwheel to add to the Pinwheel Garden.

Officials with Royal Estates said the money will go a long way to help people in Wichita Falls.

“The foundation that we’re raising money for is going to earmark the money that is raised to the Wichita Falls locations and surrounding towns,” Director of Sales and Marketing for Royal Estates Lacee Sharp said. “This is going to pour back into our community to help for transportation and treatment cost.”

Donations can be made at Royal Estates through the month of June.