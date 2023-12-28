WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County works tirelessly to ensure pets within the county are safe and can find their perfect pair, but to keep helping stranded pets, the shelter needs assistance.

“We take donations, of course, but any money that we make during this event comes to us,” said Cheryl Heineken, the director of the Humane Society. “It helps us because we’re a nonprofit and we don’t receive any government money, city or county. We work off donations and adoptions. We have bills to pay and and dogs to feed, so definitely any money helps.”

For the first time ever, the Humane Society is hosting a one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve event with plenty of good eats.

“We’re going to have a prime rib station with mashed potatoes and rolls,” said Heineken. “Also, a seafood station, salad station and desserts. At midnight, of course, there will be a bottle of champagne on every table, and we will toast to ring the new year in.”

Heineken said she and the shelter wanted to host an event like this because she feels there are few New Year’s Eve events of the sort in Wichita Falls.

By hosting this event of elegance and excitement, she hopes it will give people a reason to dress up and come out.

“We don’t get to get dressed up very often, and we haven’t had anything in the past in this town to do for New Year’s,” said Heineken. “We just thought it’d be a lot of fun, bring us all together and just have a good time.”

While the event does help out pets, none will be allowed at the event.

However, pets can stay in any reserved hotel room at the Delta. Plus, participants may receive a discounted rate if they choose to book a room that night. Call the Delta at (940) 247-7279 for more information.

Tickets for the event are still available and can be found by calling the shelter at (940) 855-4941.