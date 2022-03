WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute’s Blood Mobile will be out Thursday, March 17, if you want to make a life-saving donation.

You can stop by First National Bank on Fairway Boulevard between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Those who donate will get a free t-shirt and be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 Visa gift card.

To book a donation, call (940) 687-3107.