WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can give the gift of life this holiday season and also earn a chance to win a gift card for some extra Christmas shopping at a special blood drive Friday.

First National Bank and Our Blood Center are partnering to boost the supply of blood through the holidays.

One lucky donor in the event will win a $500 Visa gift card in the 500 Reasons to Give Blood Sweepstakes drive at the First National Bank location at Fairway and Kell.

All donors will receive a copy of the Dr. Seuss classic children’s book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The drive is from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2023.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule your appointment by calling (940) 687-3107.