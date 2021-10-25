First National Bank to host ‘Drive-Thru Food Drive’ for WFAFB

Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First National Bank will have a ‘Drive-Thru Food Drive’ on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Donation boxes will be at all bank branches on Fairway and Kell and Midwestern Parkway at Taft.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donations will be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to distribute across their coverage area.

Items need but not limited too:

  • Canned tuna, chicken and turkey
  • Canned soups and chili
  • Canned fruits and vegetables
  • Dry beans and rice
  • Oatmeal and cereals
  • breads and pasta
  • Peanut butter
  • Dried fruits
  • Juice

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News