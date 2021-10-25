First National Bank to host ‘Drive-Thru Food Drive’ for WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First National Bank will have a ‘Drive-Thru Food Drive’ on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Donation boxes will be at all bank branches on Fairway and Kell and Midwestern Parkway at Taft.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donations will be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to distribute across their coverage area.

Items need but not limited too: