First National Bank to host ‘Drive-Thru Food Drive’ for WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First National Bank will have a ‘Drive-Thru Food Drive’ on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Donation boxes will be at all bank branches on Fairway and Kell and Midwestern Parkway at Taft.
Non-perishable food items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All donations will be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to distribute across their coverage area.
Items need but not limited too:
- Canned tuna, chicken and turkey
- Canned soups and chili
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Dry beans and rice
- Oatmeal and cereals
- breads and pasta
- Peanut butter
- Dried fruits
- Juice