First National Bank to host Texas Blood Institute for holiday blood drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Donors of all types are urgently needed to ensure blood is available for every Texoma hospital patient throughout the holiday season this year.

Ben Schaffner, Account Consultant with TBI, said the ongoing demand for blood and hospital demand will continue to be high during the highest-traffic season of the year this year and into January.

It takes nearly 1,200 donors per day to meet the needs of patients in Texoma regional hospitals. To meet the need, First National Bank will be holding a blood drive in their Fairway branch parking lot on Wednesday, December 29, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Vaccination status has no bearing on a person’s ability to donate. Those who have been vaccinated may still donate without a waiting period.

For more information, or to schedule your donation appointment, call Kerry Sheppard at First National Bank at 940-687-3107.