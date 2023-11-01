WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Later this month, First National Bank plans to hold its annual Drive-Thru Food Drive.

Drive-up donation boxes will be set up at both First National Bank branches on Fairway and at the Midwestern Parkway branch. Stop by either location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023, to donate non-perishable foods.

Some items that are always needed include canned meats, soups, fruits and vegetables, dry beans and rice, oatmeal, cereal, bread, pasta, peanut butter and juice.

All donations will be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank for distribution across their 12-county service area.

To stay up-to-date with additional services and donation events, visit their Facebook page.