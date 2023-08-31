WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the frequent fires and recent downburst in Texoma, First Responders have been answering more calls than usual, and KFDX and Texoma’s Fox would like to say thank you with an appreciation luncheon.

The First Responders Appreciation Luncheon will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at The Elk’s Lodge, located at 4205 Seymour Hwy from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Volunteers will be serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, pork sandwiches and “all the fixings”.

First Responders, please join KFDX and Texoma’s Fox at the Elk’s Lodge so we can thank you for all you do.

Our station would like to thank The Elks Lodge and Ben E. Keith for helping organize this event.