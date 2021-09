For decades, First Step Incorporated has been providing free crisis intervention services for individuals who have experienced domestic or sexual violence.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, First Step is painting the picture of what domestic violence victims face on a daily basis by hosting their annual candlelight vigil.

This year’s event is set for Friday, October 1, at the Wichita County Court House. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Survivor stories, candlelight ceremony, and the “Paint The Town Purple” kick-off will take place during the vigil.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged.