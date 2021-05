WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First United Methodist Church and the Texas Department of Emergency Management will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The vaccine clinic will be happening in the church parking lot on 10th Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson will be availabe.

A second clinic will be scheduled time administer second doses.