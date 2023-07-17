ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An action-packed fundraiser is coming to Electra this weekend, all with the goal of raising money for the Electra Youth Football and Cheer teams.

The Electra Youth Football and Cheer Skeet Shoot and Fish Fry is happening Saturday, July 22, starting at 10 a.m. at the Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department.

Besides skeet shooting, there will also be a silent auction and a BrüMate raffle at 3 p.m.

A plate for the fish fry costs $10, and the raffle will be $5 for 1 ticket or $20 for 5 tickets. To enter the skeet shoot, it costs $50 per person, and the ticket includes a lunch plate and one entry to the raffle.