ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An action-packed fundraiser is coming to Electra this weekend, all with the goal of raising money for the Electra Youth Football and Cheer teams.

The Electra Youth Football and Cheer Skeet Shoot and Fish Fry is happening Saturday, July 22, starting at 10 a.m. at the Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department.

Besides skeet shooting, there will also be a silent auction and a BrüMate raffle at 3 p.m.

A plate for the fish fry costs $10, and the raffle will be $5 for 1 ticket or $20 for 5 tickets. To enter the skeet shoot, it costs $50 per person, and the ticket includes a lunch plate and one entry to the raffle.

MAJOR SPONSORS: Double Tap Firearms, Standard Blasting, Thomas Pump & Equipment, OS&S Operating, Ralph's Expressway Service Station, Swenson Backhoe Service, Reidco Enterprises, Gypsy Girl Bling, Storm Gymnastics Sport Center, Charlie's Siding, Windows & Roofing, Azteca Operating, McDay Energy Corporation, Burleson Oil Company, B&D Equipment and Repair, Electra Hospital District.
Electra Youth Football & Cheer would like to thank the sponsors of the event.