WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students and alumni alike showed out earlier this morning in school spirit for the final Wichita Falls High School Berkeley breakfast and parade.

The students decorated floats the night before on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and the block of 2000 Berkeley was closed off for the breakfast and parade, on Friday, Oct. 20, which traveled all the way to Old High.

Dee Womble King, who graduated in the class of ’67, said the best part of this morning’s final Berkeley Breakfast is being able to reminisce on a rich family history within the school.

“I tell you, this is this is what it’s all about, Coyote spirit,” Womble said. “This brings back such great memories of my high school days, my children’s high school days and my grandchildren’s high school days. We’ve got five generations of Coyotes in our family.”

The next Old High Homecoming event will be the varsity football game versus Burkburnett at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Be sure to check in on a preview of the last Old High Homecoming Game during Friday Night Football on October 20, 2023, at 6 p.m.