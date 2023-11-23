WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Floral Heights 5K and one-mile fun run began as a way for the community to get together and celebrate Thanksgiving.

Over the years, the Turkey Trot has expanded to include festive t-shirts, door prizes and a food drive where participants donate canned food for Faith Mission.

Additionally, this year’s event was in memory of Regan B. Cotton, a Rider High School and Midwestern State University graduate, who died earlier this year.

Cindy Cotton said that she believes the legacy she and her late husband helped start continues on each year because it’s a way for people to be thankful for one another.

“It’s wonderful,” Cotton said. “It’s like what I think Heaven will be like, and the reason why is because you see all the different people coming out and getting together and hugging and loving each other, and it’s really what Thanksgiving is about.”

She added that another great benefit of having the Turkey Trot event is because it highlights the historical West Floral Heights neighborhood and the rich history for some of the 100-year-old houses.