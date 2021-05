GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Annual Food Truck Championship in Graham is just around the corner!

Dozens of food trucks will be lined up around the town square on Saturday, June 5.

The Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting the friendly competition where food truck championship contestants will be competing for a grand prize of $10,000.

You will be able to try some of the best food trucks in Texas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information follow their Facebook page.