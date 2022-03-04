WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents who participate in the Choose to Reuse Program can pick up a free load of compost Saturday, March 5, at the Wichita Falls Organics Facility.

The city of Wichita Falls offers a variety of alternatives to sending waste to the city’s landfill including organic collections.

The compost giveaway will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Landfill on Wiley Road.

The compost will be loaded by city members for residents with a limit of one pickup or four by eight trailer load per person. In order to pick up compost, you must provide a city water bill showing the $3 recycling program charge.