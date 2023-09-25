WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a green thumb or like natural gardening, get ready to fill your garden with a free load of compost from the City of Wichita Falls.

According to city officials, compost holds nutrients in the soil for plants, loosens and aerates clay soil and retains water in sandy soil.

It also helps to conserve water, and it keeps your lawn, trees and gardens looking colorful.

The giveaway is next Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Wichita Falls Landfill on Wiley Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The city will load compost for you with a limit of one pickup truck or 4×8 trailer load per person.

Interested parties also must provide a City of Wichita Falls water bill, showing the $3 recycling program charge.

The city has also reminded those interested in the giveaway that all loads must be covered, per state law.