WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you need to stock up on fresh, organic produce for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, an event on Monday should be on your calendar.

It’s the first ever Harvest Day Celebration hosted by the local health district, All Hands Community Center and Abilene Recovery Center.

Besides being locally-grown, organic produce, the best thing is it’s free.

These vegetables and herbs are grown with no chemicals by volunteers of the Health District, Community Center and others, and are also used in the district’s free cooking classes.

The garden will open at 11:30 Monday morning, November 6, at the garden at 302 Tulsa.