Free Youth waterfowl hunting workshop hosted by Deked Down Outfitters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Burkburnett business is ready to teach kids about duck hunting and gun safety during a free event.

Deked Down Outfitters will host a youth waterfowl hunting workshop on August 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. with sign-in starting at 8:30 a.m. The workshop will be held at 1900 S. FM 369 Burkburnett.

Children 16 and younger are invited to attend the workshop. Children 9 and under must be accompanied by an adult during the workshop.

Attendees will rotate between stations to learn basic firearm safety, duck identification, decoy spreads, duck calling, sport dog retrieving, and brushing in/blind safety. A free lunch will be served after the workshop.

Participants must register online to attend this free event.

Please do not bring any firearms to this event.