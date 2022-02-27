WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — The Friends of the Windthorst FFA will be holding a fish fry to benefit the local chapter.

The fish fry is Wednesday, March 2, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the high school foyer and plates will also be available to go. The Crossroads Gang will have plenty of fish and all the trimmings to serve.

Plates cost $15 and they will also be raffling off two items. Winners will be announced at the end of the fish fry.

To see the two items being raffled check the Windthorst ISD Facebook page.