WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local hairstylist named Tina Ortiz is battling cancer, and some are hoping the community will rally around her.

The fundraiser will be this Saturday, June 3, at the Elks Lodge starting at 5:30 p.m.

One ticket costs $20, and two cost $35. All proceeds will go toward Tina’s medical bills.

Carney Porter: Well, joining us now is Dawn Thompson. She’s here to spread the word about an upcoming event that she and many others hope will make a great impact to one special Wichitan. Thank you so much for joining us.

Dawn Thompson: Yes, thank you so much for having me.

Carney Porter: Of course. Well the event is called Turn Out for Tina. So tell us a little bit about Tina and her situation right now.

Dawn Thompson: So Tina has been doing hair here for 26 years in Wichita Falls, Burk and Wichita Falls, Texas. And she, her and her sister both had cancer. Her sister passed away, and she is now fighting it. So they’re having a fundraiser just to help with medical bills.

And I called her up the other day and I said, what would you want the viewers to know? And she said, ‘I’m really accepting prayers that I make it to my daughter’s wedding on- in December.’

She really wants to be here for that. And it just I- just touched my heart. And she’s and she wanted everybody to know life’s short and get out there and live your dream.

Carney Porter: Yeah, and enjoy, you know, an event like this. Get out. Even if, you know, you’re just there to have a good time and just kind of rally more so than anything. And just be someone who’s supportive to her. I’m sure that even counts so much more than they know.

Dawn Thompson: Absolutely. I know that they’re going to have a live auction, and they’re having music. It’s going to be a really fun time at the Elks. You know, you can’t go wrong with that food, can you? And if, by chance, if you cannot help, they have something set up at Revive Salon that people can donate to.

Carney Porter: That’d be great. But like you said, tickets are going to be one for $20, correct? Yes. Or two for $35.

Dawn Thompson: Yes.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. And it’s going to go all towards her and her family helping towards those medical bills. It’s going to be money well spent. And I know something that is very appreciated and a weight lifted off of your shoulders. If you could give anyone one last push to make sure they get out there and show their support, what would you say right now?

Dawn Thompson: You know, we’re all in it together, and we- we never know when we could be affected by something like this. So let’s all just- together, we rise and let’s come out and let’s celebrate Tina and her life and help her and her family.

Carney Porter: Absolutely. Make sure we’re a supportive community. Thank you so much for joining us.

Dawn Thompson: Thank you for having me.

Carney Porter: Of course. We’ll be right back.