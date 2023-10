WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Comedian and actor George Lopez is bringing his “Alllriiighhttt” tour to Wichita Falls this December.

George Lopez will be at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Saturday, December 9, 2023, for a night of comedy.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6, with pre-sale code “ALRIGHT”.

Lopez is known for his television shows “George Lopez” and “Lopez vs. Lopez,” as well as several movies.

For more information on George Lopez’s tour, make sure to check out his website.