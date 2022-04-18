MUENSTER (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Muenster is getting ready for its tribute to all things strudel, schnitzel and lederhosen with its annual GermanFest.

Established by a group of German settlers in 1889, Muenster never lost its roots.

For more than 40 years now, the Muenster Chamber of Commerce has put together Germanfest, a three-day celebration of the town’s heritage and culture.

The fun kicks off Friday at noon at Heritage Park in Muenster.

Events include a 5K Germanfest fun run, a metric century bicycle rally, a sausage and rib cook-off and other assorted competitions.

There will also be plenty of traditional German dishes for you to sample throughout the festival.

Click here for more information.