WALTERS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Get more when you give back at this upcoming blood donation event at the Comanche Star Casino.

The Comanche Star Casino, through its Comanche Cares Program, is partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

The event will start at 3 p.m. and last until 6 p.m.

All donors will receive a free T-shirt and refreshments.

Additionally, those who are a part of the Comanche Rewards Club can look forward to a complimentary meal special provided by the casino.

Visit the Comanche Star Casino’s Facebook page for more information on this donation event and their website for more information on their hospitality services.