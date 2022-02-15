WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Golden Chick is inviting the Wichita Falls, Graham and Bowie communities to come out and try its newest Big and Golden sandwich!

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. only, Golden Chick will be offering its newest sandwich for only $2 and only available to the three communities.

The Big and Golden sandwich is 20% larger, with five ounces of chicken and hand-breaded to make it a crisp perfection.

Two local radio stations will host live broadcasts. One will be at the Gold Chick location on Central East Freeway and another at Southwest Parkway. Music, prizes, giveaways, and more!

A representative from KFDX will be out at the Golden Chick on Southwest Parkway.