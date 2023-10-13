WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While Friday the 13th is a day of spooky superstitions for some, Our Blood Institute is embracing the ominous day with life-saving measures.

Don’t fear Friday the 13th — show you’ve got guts with the First National Bank Blood Drive today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For your chance to claim free entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo and a limited edition ‘Got Guts’ t-shirt, donate today at 3801 Fairway Boulevard.

All you need to do is call Kerry Sheppard at (940) 687-3107 to schedule your donation appointment. Then, look for the Bloodmobile at First National Bank on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Turn your fears into cheers by saving lives this freaky Friday.

Thanks to the generosity of blood donors, regular donors help keep our local blood supplies from falling short, a press release from OBI stated. Remember: when you give, others live.

To learn more about how Our Blood Institute directly benefits Texomans in need, visit their website.