Grab the thread and needle for Quilting in the Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red River Quilters Guild is getting ready for its annual event.

Founded in 1984, the Red River Quilt Guild was established to preserve the heritage and to be a gathering of people with a common interest in quilting.

Quilting in the Falls will feature more than 200 quilts on display, along with a vendor mall, raffle quilt, door prizes, and plenty of quilts for sale.

The show is set for next weekend at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall Friday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission is $6 and seniors and members of the military get in for $5. Click here for more details on the event.