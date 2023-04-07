WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The stage at Iron Horse Pub will hear the sounds of Grammy-nominated artist Waylon Payne Friday night.

Waylon Payne along with Cody Shaw will play at Iron Horse Pub, located at 615 8th Street in Wichita Falls, on April 7, 2023.

According to the event’s Facebook page, Waylon Payne is the son of Sammi Smith and the longtime guitarist from Willie Nelson + Family, Jody Payne. Payne also played Jerry Lee Lewis in the movie, “Walk the Line.”

Payne is a former teenage preacher and addict whose life journey can be heard in his songs.

“Waylon Payne’s Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me is such a moment, the culmination of an extraordinary journey set to music,” his website said of Payne’s album. “A son of country music royalty, a teenaged Baptist preacher turned addict and actor, Payne sings about fathers and sons, faith and addiction, recovery and renewal with devastating clarity.”

You can catch this Lee Ann Womack songwriter at 9:30 p.m. at Iron Horse Pub. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. You can purchase tickets online here.