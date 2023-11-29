WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Get ready to embrace the upcoming year in grand style with a night filled with entertainment at the Warehouse in Wichita Falls.

Scheduled for December 31, guests are encouraged to dress to the nines in their best cocktail attire, ready to dance the night away. The highlight of the event is a thrilling performance by the acclaimed Royal Dukes Band.

Adding to the festivities, a variety of food trucks will be stationed, offering a delectable assortment of culinary delights to tantalize taste buds throughout the evening.

Thirsty revelers can avail themselves of a cash bar, stocked with an array of beverages to suit every preference.

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced are $60 per person. For groups eager to savor the night together, a special offer of $500 secures a table for 8.

This event takes place at The Warehouse located at 1401 Lamar Street, Wichita Falls, Tx, 76301.

For ticket purchases and further details about the event, visit here or contact 940-692-9797.