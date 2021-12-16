Grand Ol’ Christmas Show coming to Wichita Theatre

Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita Theatre Local Production_18285087

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you ‘re looking for the perfect way to celebrate the season with your loved ones, you won’t want to miss the one-of-a-kind holiday variety show coming to Wichita Falls this weekend.

The Wichita Theatre will play host to a traveling performance troupe for the Grand Ol’ Christmas Show on Sunday, December 19, at 4 p.m.

Audience members will get to listen to all the top Christmas classics, burst at the seams with laughter from the original sketch comedy routines and usher in the Christmas season with some of the best artists and entertainers in the state.

You can buy tickets for this event here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News