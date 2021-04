WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Museum of North Texas and the Kell House Museum are calling youth artists to submit their artwork for an upcoming exhibit.

Students Pre-K through 12th grade are encouraged to submit an original, 2D artwork for the Grow Wichita Falls exhibit at the Museum of North Texas History.

The exhibit will be on display from June 4 through July 23.

For a list of rules and artist prompt, you can check out the Wichita Falls arts website.