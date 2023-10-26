KAMAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Those with the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department have come up with a great way for the kids to have some big Halloween fun while refilling the department’s coffers at the same time.

This Saturday, October 28, 2023, there will be a hamburger and hot dog feed, a gun raffle, and trunk-or-treating for the kids from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kamay VFD off Highway 258.

The firearms that will be included in the raffle are:

Charles Daly 12 ga. pump, 28″ vent ribbed

Ivery Johnson 12 ga., over/under, 30″ barrel

Savage Axis 2, .308 rifle, bolt-action, 10x40x50 scope

Charles Daly AR-12

The cost is just $10 per ticket, and 500 gun raffle tickets will be sold, so grab yours now.

Donations are always welcome, and all support is appreciated, Kamay VFD officials said.