WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Historic Kell House Museum is offering up plenty of spooky and fun entertainment ahead of this year’s Halloween.

The 114-year-old house is said to be haunted by some very real ghosts, but that’s up to you to see.

The public is invited to tour the old house and decide for themselves if spirits haunt the halls on Friday and Saturday, October 27th and 28th.

The tours run from 6 to 10 p.m. and cost $8 per person. You can find a link to buy tickets here.

For any questions about the Haunted Tours, call (940) 723-2712 or email kellhouse1909@yahoo.com.

It’s not all scares for this Halloweekend, though. The 4th Annual Jack O’Lantern Jubilee is also planned for Saturday, October 28.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., kiddos will get the chance to decorate a pumpkin ahead of Halloween.

Pumpkins, carving and decorating supplies are all included.

It will cost $10 per child (parents are free), and it’s recommended you reserve a spot here.